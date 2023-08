COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing near the Covington Plaza Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Covington police said a person was stabbed near the riverfront just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. They were taken to the hospital with what police called serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Lt. Justin Bradbury said police are working to identify a suspect and determine what happened.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.