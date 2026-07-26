1 hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington Police are investigating a shooting after a victim suffered a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon.

Lexington police responded to a call for a victim with a gunshot wound at 2:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Pimlico Parkway and Gainesway Drive on Saturday.

Police say they rendered first aid to the victim at the scene before the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's identity is unknown. No arrests have been made.

Investigators remain on the scene following the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.