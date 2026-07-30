1 in 4 Kentucky children go hungry, new Feeding America data shows

New data from Feeding America(LEX NEWS) — reveals more than 837,000 people in Kentucky experience food insecurity — and the numbers are especially alarming for children.

One in four kids in Kentucky go hungry, according to Feeding America. Leaders at God's Pantry Food Bank say the figures confirm what they have been witnessing firsthand.

"We're seeing an increased demand, really in every single county that we serve," said Alex Maddox with God's Pantry Food Bank.

In the 50 counties God's Pantry serves across central and eastern Kentucky, 314,490 people go hungry. The annual meal gap in that region has grown to 59.7 million meals — representing the number of meals missing each year from Kentuckians who don't have consistent access to food. The statistics for children are particularly troubling.

"It was the most alarming statistic that came out of this study that we received this week. It tells me that families are having a very difficult time right now," Maddox said.

The summer months compound the problem for children who rely on school meals during the academic year.

"Many of them rely on school breakfast and lunches, and when school is out, we see an increased demand from children, students, and their families," Maddox said.

Maddox said closing the meal gap requires sustained community support. He said financial donations are the most effective form of help, because they allow the food bank to leverage partnerships with grocery stores and others to improve purchasing power.

"Every dollar donated to God's Pantry Food Bank allows us to distribute enough food to create 4 meals, so it's very impactful," Maddox said.