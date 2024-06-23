1 injured, 1 arrested after crash on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says that a crash on East New Circle Road resulted in one person being arrested and another being transported to the hospital on Sunday.

Police say that they were dispatched to the accident at East New Circle Road and Eastland Drive at 4:57 p.m. LPD reported that three cars were involved in the crash, resulting in one juvenile being taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another person being arrested for DUI.

No other information has been provided at this time.