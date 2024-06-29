1 injured in Madison County shooting, crews working to extinguish house fire at scene

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison County, and crews are currently working to extinguish a house fire at the scene of the incident, the Madison County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office says they were called out to reports of shots fired at 2:10 p.m., and when they arrived, they found one victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by Madison County EMS, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The Madison County Fire Department, as well as other local volunteer agencies, are currently working to put out a fire at the house where the victim was found, according to the office.

The sheriff's office says more information will be released at a later time.

