1 injured in Ohio Street shooting on Tuesday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking information on a shooting that occurred on Ohio Street on Tuesday night.

At around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in regards to a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a release from the department.

LPD says that the victim told them the shooting happened on Ohio Street.

No other information has been released at this time, but police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call them at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Blue Grass Crime Stoppers online or by calling 859-253-2020 or through the P3 Tips app.