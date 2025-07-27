1 injured, taken to hospital after 'trooper-involved shooting' in Letcher Co.

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in the hospital after brandishing a firearm and being shot by law enforcement officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in eastern Kentucky on Saturday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

It began when a KSP trooper and Letcher County sheriff's deputy responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving gunshots. When officers arrived at the home on KY 160, they spoke with the person who reported the incident, who then directed them to a neighboring home, where officers made contact with 25-year-old Julian Smith from Jeremiah.

Upon seeing the officers, Smith fled into a nearby wooded, brandished a pistol. The officers fired their weapons and struck Smith, according to KSP.

KSP says law enforcement provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived.

Smith was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he is listed in "stable condition."

No officers were injured during the incident.

