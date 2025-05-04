Watch Now
1 juvenile injured, another juvenile arrested after stabbing on Centre Parkway in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One juvenile has been injured and another juvenile has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred off Centre Parkway in Lexington on Sunday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene in the 1100 block of Centre Parkway at approximately 3:58 p.m.

LPD says the stabbing involved two juveniles. One was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault.

