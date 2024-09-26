1 killed, 1 charged in fatal crash on I-64

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and another has been charged after a fatal crash that occurred on I-64 in Bath County on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP say that 54-year-old Troy Caldwell from Morehead was loading a vehicle onto the back of a rollback tow truck when he was hit by a commercial vehicle being driven west on I-64 by 29-year-old Shodmon Yuldashev from Brooklyn, New York.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bath County coroner.

A release from the KSP says that Yuldashev has been charged with tampering with physical evidence as the result of an extensive investigation.

The crash happened near mile marker 124, and KSP say they were alerted to the incident at approximately

5:17 p.m.

