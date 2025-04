(LEX 18) — One person is dead and another has been "seriously" injured following a Sunday morning crash that occurred in Monticello at the intersection of W KY 90, HWY 1546 near Greenbriar Loop, WKYM 101.7 reports.

WKYM is reporting that he crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle and that an 18-year-old man died in the crash.

A post states that first responders were dispatched to the crash at 7:30 a.m.