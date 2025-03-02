Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 killed, 1 injured in crash in northern Kentucky on Saturday

stock policecrash images for web (1).jpg
LEX 18
stock policecrash images for web (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

GALLATIN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another has been injured after a two-car crash that occurred on KY Highway 1039 at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened near the intersection of KY Highway 1039 and Knox Lillard Road when a Chrysler mini-van being driven north by 18-year-old Kyle Jones from Ghent crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe being driven south by 20-year-old Andrew Heichelbech from Owenton. A release from KSP says it is not known why the Chrysler crossed the center line.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene while Heichelbech was flown by helicopter to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP Post 5.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18