1 killed, 1 injured in crash in northern Kentucky on Saturday

GALLATIN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another has been injured after a two-car crash that occurred on KY Highway 1039 at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened near the intersection of KY Highway 1039 and Knox Lillard Road when a Chrysler mini-van being driven north by 18-year-old Kyle Jones from Ghent crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe being driven south by 20-year-old Andrew Heichelbech from Owenton. A release from KSP says it is not known why the Chrysler crossed the center line.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene while Heichelbech was flown by helicopter to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP Post 5.