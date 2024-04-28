Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 killed in 2 car collision on Paris Pike

GTOWN CRASH 0428.JPG
WLEX
GTOWN CRASH 0428.JPG
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 17:53:42-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say that one person is dead after a crash involving two SUVs that occurred on Paris Pike on Sunday.

According to an officer on the scene, a white SUV was traveling Eastbound on Paris Pike when a dark-colored SUV driven by a man in his 60s pulled out in front of it, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say that the white SUV was occupied by three people, and there is no word on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18