1 killed in 2 car collision on Paris Pike

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say that one person is dead after a crash involving two SUVs that occurred on Paris Pike on Sunday.

According to an officer on the scene, a white SUV was traveling Eastbound on Paris Pike when a dark-colored SUV driven by a man in his 60s pulled out in front of it, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say that the white SUV was occupied by three people, and there is no word on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.