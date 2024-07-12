1 killed in Scott County after head-on collision on Thursday

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed in a head-on car crash in Scott County on Thursday at the intersection of Cherry Blossom Way and Triport Road, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The office said that deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 11:21 p.m., and a preliminary investigation suggested that a commercial vehicle driving east on Cherry Blossom Way in the left lane collided head-on with an Acura being driven west in the eastbound lane.

The release from the sheriff's office said that evidence suggests that "there was an attempt to avoid the operator who was traveling in the incorrect lane of travel but was unable to do so."

The Scott County Coroner said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, but the release does not specify which car the person who was killed was in or the identity of the victim.