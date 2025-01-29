KSP: 1 killed in trooper-involved shooting in Rowan County on Tuesday morning

ROWAN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was killed in a trooper-involved shooting in Rowan County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation indicates that a trooper responded to a domestic violence situation near Morehead, and upon arrival, the trooper found a man identified as Thomas Crouch Jr. from Clairfield, Kentucky, kneeling over a woman in a house armed with a knife. The trooper then fired and struck Crouch, who sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center (SCRMC), where he died from his injuries.

KSP says that the woman sustained injuries during the domestic violence incident and was also taken to SCRMC. It was reported that she was treated and released.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, KSP says.

KSP states the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was requested to investigate the incident that occurred on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

The release adds that the provided information is based on a preliminary investigation and could be subject to change through the course of the investigation as investigators gather facts and interview witnesses.