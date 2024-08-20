Watch Now
1 left with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Delaware Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred on Delaware Avenue in Lexington on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched at 5:06 p.m. to the 900 block of Delaware Avenue for a verbal dispute. While in route, they were advised that one person had been shot.

When they arrived, they found one man with a wound from a gunshot. The man was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips app.

