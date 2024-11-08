1 injured after car crash on Muir Station Road in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has sustained minor injuries in a crash that occurred on Muir Station Road in Lexington on Friday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

An official with the Lexington Fire Department said that a call regarding the crash came in at 4:38 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a car that had apparently crashed into a tree, was on fire, and was reported to be "fully involved."

The fire department says it took five to ten minutes to extinguish the fire, and police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.