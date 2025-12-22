1 man dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — One man has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Saturday evening in Knox County, according to Kentucky State Police.

State Police says, around 6:30 p.m. in the Gray community, 93-year-old Crit Moses was driving a Toyota Prius southbound on US-25 E when he crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer that was blocking the southbound lane.

The tractor-trailer had crossed the southbound lane and stopped on the median while attempting to merge into the northbound lane on US-25 E, according to state troopers. They say that's when Moses' vehicle than struck the driver's side of the trailer.

Moses was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington with critical injuries, and the Fayette County Deputy Coroner pronounced Moses dead on Sunday, Dec. 21.

We'll make sure to update you once we receive more information, as this is an ongoing investigation.