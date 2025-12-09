Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 man dead after Monday single vehicle collision in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead following a single vehicle collision in Bath County on Monday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to the 2300 block of KY 36 on Monday just after 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Investigation reveals that 43-year-old Robert Brown of Sharpsburg was driving his vehicle eastbound on the roadway when he lost control. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its top.

KSP reports that Brown was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injures.

The collision remains under investigation.

