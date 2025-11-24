1 man dead after Sunday night single vehicle collision in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following a Sunday night single-vehicle collision in Laurel County, officials report.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to Cane Creek Road, eight miles southeast of London, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials report that the vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Curtis Moore, left the roadway and rolled over a 30-foot embankment.

Moore suffered critical injuries and, after being transported to a local hospital, was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

