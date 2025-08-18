1 man dead after trooper-involved shooting at Floyd County business

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead, and an investigation is underway following a Monday morning shooting at a Floyd County business, Kentucky State Police report.

According to KSP, officials responded to the business located on KY-680 near Harold just before 8 a.m. An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Henry Foster of Raven, Virginia, was attempting to enter vehicles and requesting transportation.

When a trooper arrived on the scene, Foster presented a firearm and threatened self harm. Other agencies arrived soon after to assist.

"During the interaction, troopers and officers began communicating with Mr. Foster in an attempt to deescalate the situation and negotiate a peaceful resolution to the incident," KSP said in a press release.

A trooper then discharged his firearm, striking Foster and causing life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, Foster died on scene.

No other injuries were reported.