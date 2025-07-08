$1 million and $50,000 winning tickets in Monday night Powerball drawing

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Lottery says that two winning tickets, a $1 million and $50,000, were in the Monday night Powerball drawing.

According to lottery officials, the $1 million ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1670 Starlite Drive in Owensboro, and the $50,000 ticket was purchased at Cox's Smokers Outlet, located at 9200 Westport Road in Louisville.

Lottery officials say that Monday night's winning Powerball numbers were 33, 35, 58, 61, 69, and the Powerball was 25.

According to lottery officials, if you have a winning ticket, you should sign the back of it, keep it in a secure location, and claim your prize within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

Lottery officials say that winners must claim their prize at headquarters in Louisville and call 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment.

According to lottery officials, there was no winner of the Powerball jackpot, estimated at $216 million.

The next drawing is set for July 9 at 11:00 p.m.