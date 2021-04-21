Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Winchester, one number short of $257 million jackpot

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:46:39-04

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The lottery winner of a ticket sold in Winchester will have to settle for a cool $1 million after coming up a Mega Ball short of a $257 million jackpot.

The winner matched all five white numbers on their Mega Millions ticket, but missed the number on the final ball.

Kentucky Lottery officials said the name of the retailer where the ticket was sold will be revealed once security staff executes several security checks at the establishment.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight