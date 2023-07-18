$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Kentucky gas station

Check your tickets... someone just won a million dollars in Monday night's drawing.

The $1,000,000 Powerball winner was sold at the following location:

Ideal Market #29

5715 Charleston Rd

Dawson Springs, KY 42408

There were also multiple $50,000 winners:

Two $50,000 Powerball prizes on the same ticket

Circle K #3311

2911 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40205

$50,000 Powerball

Bonnycastle Club

1951 Bonnycastle Ave

Louisville, KY 40205

$50,000 Powerball

Polo Club Shell

6400 Polo Club Lane

Lexington, KY 40509

Lottery officials say winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets. They have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday. The current jackpot is $1 billion with a cash option amount of $516.8 million.