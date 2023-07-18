$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Kentucky gas station

Check your tickets... someone just won a million dollars in Monday night's drawing.
The $1,000,000 Powerball winner was sold at the following location:
Ideal Market #29
5715 Charleston Rd
Dawson Springs, KY 42408
There were also multiple $50,000 winners:
Two $50,000 Powerball prizes on the same ticket
Circle K #3311
2911 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40205
$50,000 Powerball
Bonnycastle Club
1951 Bonnycastle Ave
Louisville, KY 40205
$50,000 Powerball
Polo Club Shell
6400 Polo Club Lane
Lexington, KY 40509
Lottery officials say winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets. They have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday. The current jackpot is $1 billion with a cash option amount of $516.8 million.