$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at northern Kentucky retailer

(LEX 18) — If you bought a Powerball ticket in northern Kentucky, check your ticket. You may be a $1 million winner.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, 3105 North Bend Rd., Hebron, Ky. 41048.

Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers were: 7 – 38 – 65 – 66 – 68 Powerball 21. The winning ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The Kentucky Lottery advises the winners to:



Sign the back of their tickets.

Keep them in a secure location.

Claim their prize within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

Winners must claim their prizes at lottery headquarters – 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. Winners should contact the lottery at (877) 789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

There was no winner of the Powerball jackpot, currently estimated at $174 million. The next drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.