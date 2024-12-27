1 person airlifted to hospital following rollover crash on Hwy 80 in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department reported that one person was airlifted to the hospital while another was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in Somerset on Thursday.

Officials detailed that on Thursday, fire units were called to East Highway 80 at East Way Market for a two-vehicle collision with possible entrapment.

When crews arrived, officials found two people needed treatment. One individual was airlifted from the scene and the other individual was taken to a local hospital by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.

