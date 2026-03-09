1 person dead after vehicle reportedly strikes tree on Troy Pike in Woodford County

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person is dead after a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on Troy Pike in Woodford County on Monday morning, according to the Versailles Police Department.

The department detailed that an officer was approached by a citizen at around 9:30 a.m., and reported a nearby crash. The officer arrived to find a small passenger vehicle that had been traveling south and reportedly had run off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Woodford County Coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Versailles Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.