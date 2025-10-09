1 person dead following multi-vehicle collision in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in the Shopville area of Pulaski County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, an investigation reveals that 82-year-old Walter F. Maguire pulled into oncoming traffic onto KY 80 from KY 1003 around 4 p.m.

The driver of another vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling eastbound on KY 80 when he struck the front fender of Maguire's vehicle, pushing it backwards and into the westbound shoulder.

That driver continued eastbound and struck another vehicle stopped at the KY 1003 stop sign. Both vehicles had additional passengers, although no one reported any injuries in either vehicle.

Maguire sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Toxicology results are pending for the two other drivers, and the collision remains under investigation.