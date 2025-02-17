Person found dead in Sadieville identified, Scott County coroner reports 'likely flood related'

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was reportedly found dead in Sadieville on Monday and the Scott County coroner confirmed to LEX 18 that it was "likely flood related."

Officials added that the person, identified by the coroner as 65-year-old Paul Joseph Licato from Cynthiana, was found dead in a truck that had been swept away by flood water.

"We had several reports of stranded drivers yesterday due to the high water," Sergeant Andrew Johnson with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said. "This vehicle was unable to be located until the water level went down. Once it went down, we were able to do more investigation into what happened."

"At this time, this is a going to be a water related incident. Not going to release anything else until everyone is notified," Johnson added. "We didn't receive a call on this until today and the water level had gone down enough for the vehicle to be seen."

Johnson noted, "Most people think 'I've got a heavy car or a heavy truck,' but when the water gets to moving that way, it can just move so much weight, so it's just something we tell people to avoid."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.