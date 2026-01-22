1 person dies in single-vehicle crash on KY 215 in Harlan County, KSP reports

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Harlan County Thursday morning, according to a Kentucky State Police trooper.

The trooper detailed that the collision occurred at around 9:15 a.m. on KY 215 at the junction of Pounding Mill Road.

Emergency responders including the Harlan Rescue Squad, LifeGuard, Evarts Fire Department, and the Harlan County Coroner responded to the scene. The occupant was pronounced dead at the location, KSP confirmed.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

