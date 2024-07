LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department said that one person has been displaced following a house fire in Lexington on Sunday.

According to the department, crews were dispatched to the fire in the 400 block of Hedgewood Drive for a reported structure fire at 4:43 p.m., and when they arrived, they found smoke showing from the attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation working to determine the origin and cause is ongoing.