1 person displaced following house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has reportedly been displaced following a house fire in Lexington in the 2000 block of Knightsbridge Lane, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department states that crews were initially dispatched for a report of an electrical fire, which was upgraded to a structure fire. An electrical box connected to the house had caught fire, and upon arrival, crews found flames showing.

Crews then extinguished the fire, which extended to the attic, and no injuries were reported.