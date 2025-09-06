Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 person displaced following house fire in Lexington

Image (40).jpg
WLEX
Image (40).jpg
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has reportedly been displaced following a house fire in Lexington in the 2000 block of Knightsbridge Lane, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department states that crews were initially dispatched for a report of an electrical fire, which was upgraded to a structure fire. An electrical box connected to the house had caught fire, and upon arrival, crews found flames showing.

Crews then extinguished the fire, which extended to the attic, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18