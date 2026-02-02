1 person found dead after camper fire in Upton, officials report

UPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was found dead in a camper following a fire on Jan. 31 in Upton, Kentucky, according to the Upton Fire Department.

The fire department was notified of the residential camper fire in the 14700 block of South Dixie Highway at aaround 8:45 a.m., according to the Upton Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 8:50 a.m. and found a camper fully engulfed in flames. While units were still responding, crews were advised that one person was possibly still located inside the camper, officials detailed.

Fire crews immediately began suppression efforts to gain control of the fire and conduct a search. The fire was brought under control at 9:06 a.m.

During subsequent operations, one victim was located inside the camper. The Kentucky Fire Marshall's Office and Hardin County Coroner's Office were requested to respond to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kentucky Fire Marshal's Office. All units cleared the scene at 11:15 a.m.