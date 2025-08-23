1 person hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting near Mayfield football stadium, police say

UPDATE: August 23 at 11:00 p.m.

A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody in relation to Friday night's shooting at the Mayfield-Graves High School football game, according to Mayfield Police.

It is unknown at this time what the person of interests involvement was with the incident, but police did confirm they were taken into custody for questioning.

There is no update on the victim's condition, but authorities reported earlier it was "positive."

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

Original Story:

One person was injured in a shooting Friday night in a parking area near War Memorial football stadium, according to the Mayfield Police Department.

The adult victim was taken by ambulance to Jackson Purchase Medical Center before being flown to Nashville for further treatment.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to to incident is asked to call dispatch at (270) 856-3721, or Crimestoppers at (270) 443-8355 or text "WKY" and a tip to 738477.

Video Credit: WYMC Radio

The mayor of Mayfield, Kathy S. O’Nan, released the following statement regarding the shooting: