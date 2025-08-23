1 person hospitalized after shooting near Mayfield football stadium, police say

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was injured in a shooting Friday night in a parking area near War Memorial football stadium, according to the Mayfield Police Department.

The adult victim was taken by ambulance to Jackson Purchase Medical Center before being flown to Nashville for further treatment.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to to incident is asked to call dispatch at (270) 856-3721, or Crimestoppers at (270) 443-8355 or text "WKY" and a tip to 738477.

Video Credit: WYMC Radio

The mayor of Mayfield, Kathy S. O’Nan, released the following statement regarding the shooting: