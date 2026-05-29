1 person injured, 4 displaced after fire at Lexington fourplex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A fire at a Lexington fourplex behind the Sportsman Motel reportedly displaced four people and sent one person to the hospital Friday.

Lexington Fire Department crews were dispatched at around 10:40 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Winchester Road for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames visible.

The fire has been extinguished, LFD reported.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Four residents were displaced — one from the apartment where the fire originated and three from another unit, LFD added.

The Sportsman Motel is accommodating the displaced residents.

Lexington Fire Department arson investigators are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

