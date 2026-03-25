1 person injured in Lin Don Drive structure fire that took crews more than 4 hours to extinguish

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was injured in a structure fire on Lin Don Drive that took crews more than four hours to extinguish on Tuesday.

The Parker’s Mill Fire Department was dispatched to the scene after Pulaski County E-911 received multiple calls regarding the fire. While units were en route, smoke was visible from Somerset, officials reported.

Upon arrival, units deployed attack lines and began fighting the fire. Parker’s Mill Command requested automatic aid, tankers, and manpower from the Nancy Fire Department and the Somerset Fire Department.

Crews remained on the scene for more than four hours. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The American Red Cross is assisting with the relocation of the family.