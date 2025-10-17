Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

55-year-old man identified as victim in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Somerset

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted
and last updated

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department reported that one person is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Somerset on Thursday.

According to officials, fire crews were called to the 1500 block of South Highway 27 on a pedestrian accident. The northbound lanes were shutdown while crews worked the scene.

Officials confirmed that one person, identified by the Pulaski County Coroner as 55-year-old Christopher Creekmore, was treated and the scene and then taken to an area hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Somerset Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18