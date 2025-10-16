1 person seriously injured in plane crash near solar farm field in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Judge Executive Jason Marshall confirmed to LEX 18 that one person was seriously injured and was taken to a Lexington hospital after a plane crash near a solar farm field in Cynthiana on Thursday.

According to Marshall and EDA's Joey Nelson, a second person, identified as the pilot, suffered minor injuries and was seen walking around the crash site afterward before being taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

The aircraft went down just behind the solar field site and took out an electric line. Officials reported no known damage to solar panels or other property at what appears to be a solar facility under construction.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.