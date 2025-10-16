Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 person seriously injured in plane crash near solar farm field in Cynthiana

Ambulance.jpg
Stock photo
Ambulance.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Judge Executive Jason Marshall confirmed to LEX 18 that one person was seriously injured and was taken to a Lexington hospital after a plane crash near a solar farm field in Cynthiana on Thursday.

According to Marshall and EDA's Joey Nelson, a second person, identified as the pilot, suffered minor injuries and was seen walking around the crash site afterward before being taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

The aircraft went down just behind the solar field site and took out an electric line. Officials reported no known damage to solar panels or other property at what appears to be a solar facility under construction.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18