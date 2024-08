LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital following a burglary in Lexington on Tuesday, according to police.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a person broke into a family member's home at around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road and committed an assault.

Police say that a victim in her 30s was taken to the hospital for minor injury.

No arrests were made, but police say they do have a suspect.