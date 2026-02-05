1 person with life-threatening injuries after collision on Man o' War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police reported to LEX 18 that authorities have responded to an injury collision on Man o' War Boulevard near Pimlico Parkway and Alumni Drive on Thursday morning.

Officials reported that both the drivers are injured and at least one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries.

Further, Man o' War Boulevard between Alumni Drive and Pimlico Parkway will be shutdown during the investigation.

Motorist are asked by police to avoid Man o' War Boulevard at this time.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.