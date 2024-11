LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person received minor injuries and was cited for reckless driving after a crash involving a SUV and a privately owned garbage truck in Lexington on New Circle Road on Friday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the crash happened at 3:39 p.m. on the off-ramp on the inner loop at Leestown Road. They also say dispatchers received a call about a reckless driver on New Circle just before the crash, and the SUV driver was cited for reckless driving.