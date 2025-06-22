Watch Now
1 shot, injured in early morning shooting in Lexington on Sunday

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that a man was shot while sitting in his vehicle on Meadowsweet Lane early Sunday morning in Lexington.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Meadowsweet Lane at approximately 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, a release from the department states.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

