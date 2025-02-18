1 taken to hospital after car was struck with gunfire in Lexington on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries after her car was hit by gunfire in Lexington on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that officers responded to a shooting with a victim on New Circle Road and Russell Cave at 2:21 p.m., and when they arrived, they found one female with "secondary injuries" from a gunshot.

The woman stated that she was shot while driving through an intersection, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact 859-258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or by using the P3 Tips app.

