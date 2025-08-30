1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Elk Spring Creek

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their car left the roadway and ended up in Elk Spring Creek, the Monticello Fire Department reported.

The fire department was dispatched at 10:01 a.m. to the incident on Highway 167 at Brown Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the creek.

Wayne County EMS took one occupant to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

After removing the truck from the creek, firefighters worked to clean up environmental damage from the crash by using absorbent pads to remove oil and mitigate contamination.