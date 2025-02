LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Georgetown Street on Friday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they responded to the crash at Georgetown Street and Oak Street at 8:20 p.m. Police add that the pedestrian was an adult female.

The driver remained on scene and no charges are expected.

Traffic will be diverted until the scene is cleared.