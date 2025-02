LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with reported non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to a disorder with shots fired in the 100 block of Bermuda at around 4 p.m. LPD says one person was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by a family member.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing, police say.