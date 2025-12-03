1 person with life-threatening injuries after Tuesday evening assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday evening assault at a Lexington apartment complex.

According to Lexington Police, officials responded to the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive just after 6 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital. They say there is no threat to the public.

An LEX 18 crew confirmed the location of the police response to be at the Life at Lexington Square apartment complex, and reported that an individual was taken into custody.