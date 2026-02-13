10-year-old Laurel County girl beating the odds against DIPG. a rare brain cancer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Destiny Miniard is defying expectations more than a year after being diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive brain cancer that typically has a survival rate of less than 12 months.

The 10-year-old from Laurel County was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, in February of last year. Despite the grim prognosis, Destiny continues to amaze her doctors and family with her resilience.

Covering Kentucky 9-year-old Destiny Miniard battling extremely rare condition Drew Amman

"Every time we go to the doctor, she just amazes us," said Marsha Miniard, Destiny's mother.

DIPG is a highly aggressive cancerous brain tumor and according to the DIPG Resource Network, only 150 to 300 children each year in the United States are diagnosed with this condition.

After completing 30 radiation treatments, Destiny fulfilled a dream by visiting Disney World making a repeat trip shortly thereafter. Now, more than 13 months after her diagnosis, she continues to play and live like any other child her age.

"I play just like the other kids," Destiny said during LEX18's first interview with the family in February of last year.

The Miniard family has adopted a powerful motto that drives their daily battle: "Do you have faith like Destiny?"

"Blind faith in the fact that she's gonna be healed with this impossible disease and this cancer is no more," Marsha Miniard said.

Destiny credits her strong family bond for keeping her going through the challenging journey.

"I might be the one that's diagnosed but they're fighting right beside me. They have been since day one," Destiny said.

The family understands the urgency of their situation and focuses on making the most of each moment.

"With DIPG we don't have years, we have now and now is what we have to fight for," Marsha Miniard said.

The Miniard family is sharing Destiny's story to bring awareness to DIPG and hopes more funding can be provided for children impacted by this rare condition.

Support for the Miniard family can be provided here. The Miniards also want to thank Team Colton DIPG Foundation and the Tough2gether Foundation who sponsored Destiny's birthday party.

Destiny turned 10 on January 21.

