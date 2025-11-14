Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

10 years later: Allen County remembers 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin murdered at football game

mugshot template - 2025-11-14T110413.968.png
Provided
mugshot template - 2025-11-14T110413.968.png
Posted

ALLEN COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — November 14 marks 10 years since 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin was murdered at a youth football game in Scottsville, a tragedy that continues to impact the Allen County community.

The little girl was cheering on her brother when she disappeared from Allen County-Scottsville High School. Her body was found a short time later in a creek behind the football field.

In 2019, Timothy Madden was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her murder and kidnapping.

Gabbi's mother is taking part in an educational summit in Allen County focused on preventing child exploitation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18