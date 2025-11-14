10 years later: Allen County remembers 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin murdered at football game

ALLEN COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — November 14 marks 10 years since 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin was murdered at a youth football game in Scottsville, a tragedy that continues to impact the Allen County community.

The little girl was cheering on her brother when she disappeared from Allen County-Scottsville High School. Her body was found a short time later in a creek behind the football field.

In 2019, Timothy Madden was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her murder and kidnapping.

Gabbi's mother is taking part in an educational summit in Allen County focused on preventing child exploitation.