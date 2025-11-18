100 Kentucky schools and early learning centers certified as 'Family Friendly'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One hundred Kentucky schools and early learning centers earned "Family Friendly Schools" certification in 2025, with several located in Fayette County where educators say the recognition helps them make families and community members genuine partners in learning.

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence honored the family friendly schools on Monday, recognizing institutions that go beyond basic parent involvement to create true collaboration between schools and families.

At Tates Creek High School, Assistant Principal Jay Jones said the certification brings measurable benefits to students and the broader community.

"Increased attendance, social, emotional behavior, discipline," Jones explained. "Any time you have those close relationships with parents, it helps. It's a win-win for everybody."

The approach represents a shift from traditional parent engagement models. Rather than simply presenting information to families, schools are now planning programs based on families' unique needs and input.

"A lot of times, schools present things just to give to families. So now, we're looking at planning things with our families based on their unique needs and input," Jones said.

An example of this collaborative effort, Tates Creek High School sometimes coordinates home visits to support students and families. Jones said these visits focus on providing assistance, rather than enforcement.

"The home visits - they're a good thing. I know in a high school, it's maybe not as common, but we go and it's not a gotcha. It's usually because the families need or sought out support - or, if we're worried about a kid. We'll stop by just to see what's going on. Sometimes the parent needs help. Technology is still new to some parents, so we help them log on so they can check their child's grades and things," Jones said.

